Israel cuts ties with UN agencies, international organizations over their criticisms of Gaza genocide

Plumes of smoke rise after the Israeli army carried out house demolitions east of Jabalia, in the northern Palestinian Gaza Strip, on January 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israel's Foreign Ministry severed relations on Tuesday with UN agencies and international organizations over their criticism of Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

A ministry statement said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar instructed officials "to immediately examine, in consultation with relevant government ministries, when necessary, the continued cooperation between Israel and other organizations."

The ministry said ties were also severed with the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, citing the office's decision to blacklist the Israeli army in 2024 "alongside ISIS and Boko Haram."

The decision also covers UN Women, which works for gender equality and the empowerment of women. The ministry claimed that the organization "deliberately ignored all cases of sexual violence committed against Israeli women on Oct. 7th, 2023."

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was also on the list, which Israel accused of issuing "dozens of virulent anti-Israel reports."

Israel also severed relations with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), accusing it of issuing "virulent anti-Israel reports annually, and serves as a basis for further anti-Israel resolutions."

In addition, Tel Aviv decided to cut ties with the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN Energy Program, and the Global Forum on Migration and Development.

It followed an executive order on Jan. 6 by US President Donald Trump withdrawing Washington from 66 international organizations, including 31 UN bodies.

The UN classifies Israel as the occupying power in the Palestinian territories.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began last Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 447 Palestinians and wounding 1,246 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.