In rebuff to pro-EU government, Polish president vetoes Digital Services Act

Poland's president on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would have implemented the EU's flagship Digital Services Act (DSA) into national law, derailing long-planned reforms on online safety, Big Tech oversight, and piracy enforcement.

Karol Nawrocki confirmed the veto late Monday, saying the bill "contains provisions that are simply harmful" despite recognizing the underlying EU rules were "necessary."

The European Commission has repeatedly warned Warsaw and other lagging states that failure to transpose the DSA risks infringement proceedings.

"There are boundaries that cannot be crossed. Those in power must understand that I am not their notary," the president said in a statement on his official website.

While the veto was one of three announced—alongside eight signed bills—the Digital Services Act stood out because broadcasters have lobbied for years for new anti-piracy tools and the law was seen as critical to protect minors from online exploitation. It would also have given Warsaw stronger powers over Big Tech content moderation.

The rejected bill would have tightened rules on removal of illegal and harmful content, consumer protection from fraud, monitoring and blocking illicit livestreaming, penalties for repeat copyright violators, and enforcement powers against global platforms including Google, Meta, and TikTok.

Poland's major sports broadcasters have expressed frustration, telling industry groups the veto effectively keeps piracy enforcement stuck in 2015, as illegal streams continue to erode viewership and telecom revenues.

Nawrocki was elected last year. He has positioned himself as an independent check on the centrist government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Government officials accused the president of blocking implementation of EU law for political theater.

Privately, lawmakers admit that last-minute amendments tacked onto the bill—reportedly touching on data retention and online speech liability—gave Nawrocki an opening to reject the package on constitutional grounds.

Poland is legally obliged to align with the EU's Digital Services Act, which entered into force for all member states last year.

The bill must now return to parliament and MPs may attempt an override—requiring a three-fifths majority. The government may instead redraft a narrower bill stripped of contentious language.