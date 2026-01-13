Trump says no 'accurate number' yet on Iran protester deaths

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no clear information is available on how many protesters have been killed in Iran amid nationwide unrest.

Asked how many protesters have been killed, Trump said: "Nobody has been able to give me an accurate number."

"Everything is a lot. One is a lot. But I have heard numbers much lower, I have heard numbers much higher. We'll probably find out over the next 24 hours. I think it's a lot. It's too many," he said during a trip to a car plant in Michigan

When asked what kind of aid would be provided to protesters after he earlier said "help is on the way," Trump stated: "You're gonna have to figure that one out, I'm sorry."

The president did not elaborate further.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian currency, the rial.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based group, estimates a death toll of at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.