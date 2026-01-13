Rubio, Indian foreign minister discuss nuclear cooperation, trade, Indo-Pacific

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Tuesday with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Rubio congratulated India on the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, according to State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott.

"He expressed interest in capitalizing on this important development to enhance U.S.-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains," Pigott said in a statement.

They discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation, he said.

Rubio and Jaishankar also exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar, for his part, said he concluded a "good conversation" with Rubio.

"Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues," he said on US social media company X.