Qatar, Iran discuss regional developments amid reports of possible US attack

Iranian demonstrators gather in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Qatar and Iran held talks on Tuesday to discuss regional developments, amid ongoing protests in Tehran and reports of a possible US attack on the country.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received a phone call from Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and regional developments, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful solutions, in a way that enhances regional security and stability, the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said that intensive contacts were underway to bring Iran back to the negotiating table with the US over Tehran's nuclear program.

Tuesday's talks came amid reports of a possible US attack on Iran, where anti-government protests swept several cities since last month over the worsening economic conditions in the country.