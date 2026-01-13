Former NATO chief says US needs European expertise in Arctic: Report

Former NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer said on Tuesday that the US would need European partners' support in the Arctic and argued that Washington would not intervene militarily to annex Greenland.

"NATO hasn't been seriously threatened," Scheffer told Dutch broadcaster WNL, reaffirming that they are not yet in the "worst-case scenario."

He underscored that the US cannot defend the island without European expertise.

"Trump wants to 'own' Greenland, and he won't give up on that ambition anytime soon. He'll launch a campaign now to appease the Greenlanders, regardless of the security story. But in the long run, he wants to incorporate Greenland," Scheffer said.

He further ruled out an armed conflict between the US and European NATO allies, describing it as "absurd."

"It's remarkable that there's a discussion because one NATO partner wants to annex an area covered by the NATO Treaty and Article 5. If that scenario were to get out of hand, it would be a stab in the back for NATO and could spell its end, but I don't see that scenario happening anytime soon," Scheffer added.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet with Danish and Greenland officials this week, according to media reports.