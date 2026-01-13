9 infants died in Siberia maternity hospital over New Year holidays

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that nine infants died over the New Year holidays at one of the maternity hospitals in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo region.

Following the incident, several criminal cases were opened and an investigation launched, the committee said in a statement.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee suspects negligence of personnel in treating the newborns.

In a separate statement, the regional Health Ministry confirmed the deaths, saying the hospital was closed for quarantine.

It said that from Dec. 1 to Jan. 11, 234 births were recorded at the Novokuznetsk maternity hospital, with 17 children born in extremely critical condition.

In Novokuznetsk, a city with a population exceeding 500,000, there are two maternity hospitals operating under the city hospital. After the closure of one of them, all expectant mothers were transferred to the other one.

Speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper chamber of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko called the events at the Novokuznetsk maternity hospital "a tragedy for the state," and instructed senators to closely monitor the investigation.

Meanwhile, head physician of the maternity hospital Vitaly Kheraskov was dismissed from his position. Commenting on the incident, he said the deceased infants were born with pathologies.

"Since the end of December, many premature babies with pathologies have been born in the maternity hospital, all cases are different, we do not consider that they are connected in a trend. But the investigation is still ongoing. I categorically deny the guilt of the doctors," he said.

Currently, four children remain under observation in intensive care. Out of the 32 newborns admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit, 17 were in critical condition due to intrauterine infection, while 16 infants were born prematurely.





