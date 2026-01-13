Italy’s Ravenna province shaken by 4.3, 4.1 magnitude earthquakes

Italy's Ravenna province was shaken by two earthquakes measuring 4.3 and 4.1 on Tuesday morning, prompting precautionary railway suspensions and sending residents into the streets, though no damage was immediately reported, according to ANSA news agency.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 4.3, struck at 9.27 am local time (0827GMT), with its epicenter near the town of Russi, at a depth of 23 kilometers (14 miles), according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

A second tremor of 4.1 magnitude followed two minutes later, with its epicenter near Faenza, also in Ravenna province, only a few kilometers from the first.

The tremors were felt across the wider Romagna area, triggering fear among residents, many of whom left their homes, schools, and workplaces as a precaution.

Local authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Railway services in parts of the region were temporarily suspended for technical inspections, with trains in the affected area halted until safety checks were completed.

Authorities said monitoring and safety assessments are continuing across the affected areas.





