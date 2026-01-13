UKRAINE SAYS 4 PEOPLE KILLED, 6 INJURED IN RUSSIAS ATTACK ON KHARKIV REGION

A Russian airstrike killed four people and injured six others in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack, 4 people were killed and 6 more were injured. Last night, Russia launched a massive strike on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

There was destruction of buildings and several fires on a total area of about 500 square meters," the service said in a statement on Telegram.

It added that 30 people were removed from the rubble and that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Russian officials, responding to the statement, argued that Ukraine frequently positions military assets within civilian structures to conceal them.

Meanwhile, Yury Slyusar, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, said that a Ukrainian attack in the city of Taganrog damaged two industrial facilities, eight houses, a commercial facility and residential buildings. He said that there were no casualties.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the strike, claiming it targeted a drone assembly plant, Atlant Aero, in Taganrog.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said seven drones were shot down over the Rostov region overnight.

In the Lipetsk region, Russian authorities reported that two people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack and that several residential and private houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, urged local residents to leave the region "in the event of a complex, emergency situation," and warned that the entire region could be left without electricity as a result of Ukraine's shelling.

"Under no circumstances am I saying that right now you should pack up all your belongings and move to another region. Absolutely not. You just need to understand what to do in the event of a complex, emergency situation when there may be no heat or electricity. If possible, we relocate, transport children to relatives-where there is heat and electricity," he said on Telegram.

Independent verification of claims from both Russia and Ukraine remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



