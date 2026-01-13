Syrian Army warns against continued SDF mobilization in Aleppo

The Syrian Army warned Tuesday against the continued mobilization by the terrorist organization YPG/SDF alongside the PKK terror group, and remnants of the former regime in the northern province of Aleppo.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army's Operations Command said the mobilization was taking place in an area it described as a launch point for Iranian suicide drones targeting Aleppo.

It urged civilians to stay away from SDF positions in the area and called on all armed groups there to withdraw east of the Euphrates River, warning that the army would take all necessary measures to prevent the area from being used as a base for attacks.

The army also said several locations in the area have been declared closed military zones effective immediately, according to the statement.

Since last week, the SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, killing 24 people, wounding nearly 130, and displacing about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed an agreement with the SDF concerning the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts would be considered administrative parts of the city of Aleppo while respecting their local particularities.

The agreement also included provisions to ban armed manifestations, restrict weapons to internal security forces, and require the withdrawal of SDF military forces to areas east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria.

But authorities said that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreements.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.





