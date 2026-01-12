Sweden’s ex-premier says troops could be sent to Greenland to support Denmark

Sweden's former Prime Minister and opposition leader Magdalena Andersson has said she is open to the possibility of deploying Swedish soldiers to Greenland as part of a broader European effort to support Denmark, which controls the autonomous territory and has opposed US acquisition plans.

Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats and prime minister from 2021 to 2022, told the Swedish newspaper Dagens ETC on Sunday that she was "no stranger to increased military presence in Greenland," including the participation of Swedish forces.

"It is of course important that Sweden and all European countries stand firmly behind Greenland and Denmark, and that we in Sweden are now also considering what we can do, as Denmark has asked for support," she said during the annual People and Armed Forces National Conference in the town of Salen.

Her remarks follow a proposal by the youth wing of her party calling for the deployment of EU troops to Greenland to deter what it described as threatening rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested the Arctic island should become part of the US.

Asked directly whether Swedish troops could be sent, Andersson replied: "Of course, together with others," stressing that any such move would require a formal request from Denmark and Greenland.

Sweden's current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who is also attending the conference, warned that small countries were increasingly vulnerable as the rules-based international order comes under pressure.

"The threats to the rules-based world order are greater than in decades," he said, adding that Washington's recent actions in Venezuela and rhetoric toward Denmark and Greenland were "very serious."

On Friday, the leaders of Greenland's political parties reiterated their opposition to joining the US, saying: "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders."

Speaking on Friday, Trump said: "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

He added, again refusing to rule out a military option: "I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way."

Trump's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with European countries in particular warning that such a move could mean the end of NATO.





