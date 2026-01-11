China extends support to Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday reaffirmed Beijing's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and voiced opposition to any attempts by Somaliland to "collude" with the Taiwan authorities in seeking independence.

During a phone call with his Somali counterpart Abdisalam Dhaay, Wang said that China and Somalia share a long-standing friendship and that Beijing firmly adheres to a friendly policy toward Somalia, according to a statement issued by China's Foreign Ministry.

"We will consistently support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and oppose Somaliland's collusion with the Taiwan authorities in seeking independence," Wang said.

He added that China remains committed to deepening cooperation with Somalia in economic, security and defense fields, regardless of changes in the international landscape.

Somali Foreign Minister Dhaay thanked Wang for China's support in helping Somalia defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose all forms of separatism and terrorism, and advance national stability and development.

Wang's remarks came after Israel announced on Dec. 26 that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do it. The move drew sharp criticism across the region.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition as a sovereign state.

Wang arrived in the Southern African country of Lesotho, the final stop of his six-day New Year visit to Africa, but his planned visit to Somalia was postponed. While no official reason was given, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Somalia said the decision was made following friendly consultations between the two foreign ministries, according to the Global Times.

Separately, Wang also spoke with South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, urging closer multilateral cooperation, stronger South-South ties, and a deeper China-South Africa strategic partnership, including expanded trade, people-to-people exchanges and support for Africa's development, Xinhua News reported.

Lamola welcomed China's support for South Africa's hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit, reaffirmed the one-China policy, and said his country is ready to work with Beijing to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the central role of the United Nations, and defend international fairness and justice.