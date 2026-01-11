Brazil steps down as custodian of Argentine Embassy in Caracas amidst rising regional tension

The Brazilian government on Saturday decided to step down as the protector of Argentina's Embassy in Caracas—a duty it had fulfilled since the middle of 2024 after Nicolas Maduro's administration ousted Argentine diplomatic staff, local media in Brazil reported.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Cabinet has reportedly notified the Argentine government of its intent to stop overseeing its diplomatic mission in the Venezuelan capital. Delcy Rodriguez, currently serving as Venezuela's interim leader, was likewise informed about this policy change.

The arrangement began over a year ago when Lula acceded to a plea from President Javier Milei to place Argentine assets under Brazil's safeguard. This necessity arose from a rupture in relations with Maduro, who had ordered the removal of Argentine diplomats following the 2024 elections, citing their antagonistic stance toward his administration.

Back then, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry declared it would handle the affairs of Argentine nationals within Venezuela through its own embassy staff in Caracas. A collaborative announcement from August 2024 detailed that Caracas and Brasilia had finalized a deal for the Brazilian Embassy to protect the facilities, archives, and interests of both Argentina and Peru.

This move follows a period of intense social media criticism from Milei, who has repeatedly disparaged the relationship between Lula and the ousted Maduro, labeling both men as "dictators." The decision is rooted in a sharp disagreement between the two South American nations regarding the US military raid last week that resulted in Maduro's capture. While the Lula administration voiced its disapproval of the military strike, Milei expressed support for the intervention sanctioned by US President Donald Trump.

Media outlets in Argentina have reported that Italy is the top candidate to take over these duties, largely due to the ideological synergy and friendly bond between President Milei and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.