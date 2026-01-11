Iran warns Israel, US military and shipping centers would be ‘legitimate targets’ if Washington attacks

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Sunday that Israel, the US military and shipping centers would be considered "legitimate targets" if Washington launches a military attack against Tehran.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Ghalibaf addressed US President Donald Trump, saying: "Within the framework of legitimate defense, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an action. In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories (Israel) and US military and shipping centers will be legitimate targets for us."

He said Iran is currently engaged in confrontation with Israel and the US on four fronts — economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist warfare — adding that these fronts are "unfolding simultaneously."

"The enemies planned to recruit local terrorists during the 12-day war, but they failed (in June 2025). Now, they have recruited local terrorists. We are fighting terrorists," he said, referring to current waves of anti-government protests in the country.

Members of Iran's parliament chanted anti-US slogans during the session.

Trump said on Saturday that Iranians were "looking at freedom," as protests that started on Dec. 28 continued to spread across the country, adding that Washington was ready to offer support.

"According to the US Government, Iran is 'delusional' for assessing that Israel and the US are fueling violent riots in our country," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"There is only one problem: President Trump's own former CIA Director has openly and unashamedly highlighted what Mossad and its American enablers are really up to," he said. "The only 'delusional' aspect of the current situation is the belief that arson does not ultimately arsonists."

For his part, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, called for "decisive action" against what he called "rioters."

"The judiciary must take decisive action against those who create insecurity, kill people, and vandalize public properties in the riots that have engulfed a number of cities in Iran in recent days," he told state broadcaster IRIB.

"It is necessary to draw a distinction between protests and riots," he said.

"The criminal activities, such as killing people and arson attacks, closely resemble the methods used by terrorist groups like Daesh (ISIS)," Larijani said, warning that such violent measures "would only harm the society, upset security and result in consequent economic stagnation."

Iran has been rocked by protests since Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, because of the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities.

There are no official estimates on casualties, but the US-based rights group HRANA put the toll at 116, with more than 2,600 detained.

A Tehran doctor, however, told Time magazine on condition of anonymity that six hospitals in the capital recorded "at least 217 protester deaths, most by live ammunition."