Insecurity displaces nearly 600 civilians in Sudan’s South Kordofan: UN

A total of 570 civilians were displaced from Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, over a three-day period due to deteriorating security conditions, the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday.

The organization said in a statement that its tracking teams recorded the displacement of 570 people from Kadugli between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10, as insecurity escalated in the city. The displaced families headed toward areas in White Nile State, southern Sudan.

The situation in Kadugli remains "tense and volatile," the agency said, adding that its teams are continuing to closely monitor developments on the ground.

Last week, IOM reported that the number of displaced people across Sudan's three Kordofan states - North, West and South - had risen to 64,890 between Oct. 25 and Dec. 30, 2025.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks across Sudan's three Kordofan states, where clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, meanwhile, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital Khartoum.

Sudan has been locked in a deadly conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, killing thousands of people and displacing millions of others.