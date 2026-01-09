Turkish FM Fidan meets with UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Friday with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The meeting took place in the capital Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

No further information on the content of the meeting has yet been provided.

Türkiye has long been one of strongest and most vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause, and it has defended the UNRWA from Israeli attempts to slander and defund the agency, in the process seeking to cripple its vital work.