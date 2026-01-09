Turkish Airlines cancels 17 flights to three cities in Iran

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Friday that it has canceled a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad.

In a statement, the airline said: "Due to regional developments in Iran, a total of 17 flights scheduled for Friday, January 9, and Saturday, January 10, to Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad have been cancelled."

Passengers were advised to check the latest status of their flights via the airline's official website.

Iran has been experiencing waves of protests since late December, beginning on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities across the country.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on the 12th day of the protests that 42 people had been killed, including 8 security personnel, with dozens injured and 2,277 arrested.



