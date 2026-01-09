Trump says he wants 'peace' in Syria, calls for Aleppo clashes to stop

US President Donald Trump said Friday he wants "to see peace" in Syria, adding that Washington wants to see renewed clashes in Aleppo "stopped."

"We want to see Syria succeed. And so far, I think they are succeeding, but this is just breaking out, and we want to see that stopped," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said the US "gets along" with the Kurds and the Syrian government.

Fighting erupted in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Tuesday when the YPG/SDF launched attacks from Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud on residential areas, civilian facilities and army positions, prompting the army to launch a military operation.

By Friday evening, Sheikh Maqsoud remained the only neighborhood outside state control.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement, mediated by the US, for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.







