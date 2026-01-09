No mercy will be shown to 'saboteurs': Iran

Iranian security forces and the judiciary "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs," officials warned Friday.

A Supreme National Security Council Secretariat statement underlined that Iran's security forces would "foil the plans of the Zionist regime and its godfather, the US," as reported by Iranian state TV.

It reiterated that no leniency would be shown to those described as saboteurs.

It also underlined that individuals who complain about economic conditions should refrain from actions that could cause economic damage, underlining that the Iranian people would not accept the emergence of an atmosphere of insecurity in their country.

Pointing to Israel's continued hostile stance toward the Iranian people since the 12-day conflict last June, the statement said: "Although recent events initially emerged due to instability in the markets, this situation has been transformed, under the direction of the Zionist enemy, into a scene aimed at dragging the country into insecurity.

"US President Trump's recent remarks demonstrate that Israel and the US are acting in coordination to plunge the Iranian people into chaos. Through unity, the Iranian people defeated the enemy during the 12-day war. Today, we will defeat them the same way," it added.

The statement also addressed incidents in which Iranian flags and statues of Qasem Soleimani-the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force leader assassinated a year ago-were burned in some cities.

"No one would allow their national flag to be set on fire. No Iranian would permit the burning of a statue of Qasem Soleimani," it added.