Iran asks residents to report 'terrorists' backed by US and Israel

Seeking to quell days of unrest, Iranian authorities called on the public to identify "terrorists" they claim are connected to Washington and Tel Aviv, signaling a tougher stance against the ongoing demonstrations.

Iran's intelligence agency has called on the population to report rioters as well as "terrorists" linked to the US and Israel as authorities seek to crack down on the protests that have rocked the country for days.



Residents are asked to report "destroyers and terrorists hired by the US and the Zionist regime," the agency said in a statement broadcast on state radio on Friday.



Iranian authorities have repeatedly blamed civil unrest on the United States and Israel, accusing its long-time enemies of wanting to force regime change.



It comes after Iran was rocked on Thursday by the largest demonstrations against the apparatus of the Islamic Republic seen since the current wave of protests erupted late last year, triggered by a shock to the foreign exchange rate.



In response to the protests on Thursday night, authorities suspended internet access and reports have been coming in of numerous people killed after security forces opened fire on demonstrators.











