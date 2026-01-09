FRANCE DELAYS G7 FOR TRUMPS 80TH BIRTHDAY UFC CAGE FIGHT

News World France delays G7 for Trump's 80th birthday UFC cage fight

France delays G7 for Trump's 80th birthday UFC cage fight

Citing a conflict with a White House MMA event marking President Trump's 80th birthday, France will postpone the G7 summit originally planned for June, Politico reported on Friday.

DPA WORLD Published January 09,2026 Subscribe

France will delay this year's Group of Seven (G7) summit to avoid a conflict with the mixed martial arts event planned at the White House on June 14 to mark President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, the Politico news magazine reported on Friday.



Politico cited officials with knowledge of G7 planning. It added that French President Emmanuel Macron's office had said the one-day postponement was the result of "consultations with G7 partners."



June 14 is also Flag Day in the United States.



Paris had previously announced that this year's gathering of the leaders of the leading democratic economies would be held June 14-16 in Evian-les-Bains on the shores of Lake Geneva.



Trump announced the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in October. It is to be held on the South Lawn of the White House.



The UFC is the largest professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company in the world. Contestants use elements and techniques from boxing, kickboxing and wrestling in their fights held in a cage-like ring.



The rules are minimal, with blood flowing on occasion and contestants being knocked out. Trump has long been a fan and has attended a number of fights.











