8 members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps killed in Thursday riots in city of Kermanshah: Report

Eight members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Thursday protests in the western city of Kermanshah, said media reports.

News of the killing of members of the high-profile force was posted Friday by Al Jazeera on US social media company X, citing the Fars News Agency.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

According to internet watchdog NetBlocks, as of Friday the country has been offline for 24 hours "since Iran implemented a nationwide internet shutdown, with connectivity flatlining at 1% of ordinary levels."