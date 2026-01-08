Ukraine says Russia killed 1 person in 2 port strikes in Odesa region

Russian forces struck two ports in Ukraine's Odesa region, killing one person and injuring at least eight, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that the attack damaged port facilities, administrative buildings and containers holding oil.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones," Kuleba said, adding that several injured were receiving medical treatment.

Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said the number of wounded had risen to eight following what he described as a massive attack on port infrastructure.

He said all emergency services were working on site and port operations were continuing despite the damage.

Authorities also reported oily stains in the Black Sea waters off the Odesa coast after sunflower oil leaked from the strikes. The waters of Pivdennyi Port were temporarily closed until cleanup efforts are completed.

Officials said the port area was under continuous shelling for two days after the damage, limiting initial containment work on the spill.

Russian authorities did not comment on the attack and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.