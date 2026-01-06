Trump administration deploys 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota amid fraud controversy: Report

The Trump administration is deploying around 2,000 federal agents to Minnesota, expanding immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities following a renewed political firestorm over alleged welfare and child care fraud, according to officials.

Two law enforcement officials cited by CNN reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Border Patrol agents are being sent to Minneapolis, with US Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino also expected to arrive.

"While for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) has surged law enforcement and has already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, responding to questions from CNN.

Federal officials said the expanded presence is already underway.

The controversy reignited late last month after a viral video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged fraud at Somali-run child care centers, claims later rebutted by state officials, who said inspections found the facilities operating properly.

The episode has intensified political tensions and revived President Donald Trump's strongly derogatory comments about Minnesota's Somali community, prompting warnings from civil rights groups about stigmatization and fear.

"Each time, the same pattern emerges: isolate a case, generalize it to an entire group, and use fear to legitimize discrimination," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Minnesota.



