Syria, Israel conclude new round of US-mediated talks in Paris: Report

Syria and Israel concluded a new round of talks in Paris on Tuesday after two days of discussions under US mediation, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12, citing an unnamed Israeli official, described the talks as "positive," without giving further details.

There was no official Syrian comment on the issue.

Syrian media said Monday that a government delegation headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama took part in the talks.

On Sunday, the US news website Axios reported that the talks aimed to reach a new security agreement between the two countries.

The site, citing an Israeli official, said that the Trump administration is pressing both Israel and Syria for a deal that would stabilize the security situation on their border "and potentially be the first step toward future diplomatic normalization."

The latest round of talks marked the first meeting between the two sides in about two months and represented the fifth round of negotiations.

The Israeli army has carried out repeated incursions into Syrian territory since the fall of Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, actions that Damascus has strongly condemned.