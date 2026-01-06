Netherlands stresses Denmark, Greenland’s right to decide own future

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Tuesday voiced support for Denmark and Greenland, stressing their right to decide their own future, following renewed calls from the US for an American takeover of Greenland.

"Greenland plays a key role in safeguarding Arctic security. (The Netherlands) encourages dialogue and cooperation between NATO allies to further strengthen our security there. Concerning the future of Greenland it is up to Denmark & Greenland to decide," van Weel wrote on US social media platform X.

He noted that the Netherlands "fully supports" its "Danish friends."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, and has not ruled out doing so with military force.

A day after the US military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro, Trump on Sunday renewed his calls for an American takeover of Greenland for the sake of US security interests.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Trump to "stop the threats."

Several European countries, as well as the EU, voiced strong support for Denmark and Greenland on Monday, rejecting any suggestion that the island's future could be decided by outside powers and stressing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.