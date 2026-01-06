Explosions, gunfire reported near presidential palace in Venezuela

Gunfire and explosions were reported late Monday near the presidential palace in Venezuela's capital.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed men with heavy weapons and military convoys surrounding Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The videos show armed men deployed along the perimeter of the palace, patrolling the streets while citizens seek cover.

The shootout has raised concerns of a possible coup attempt, but preliminary reports say the situation is currently under control and that government buildings have been promptly evacuated as a security measure.

According to local media, the shootout occurred around 8 pm local time (0000GMT) after unidentified drones were reported circling the palace, raising confusion as the government has yet to brief the public on the situation.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far and no official statements have been issued regarding possible damage.

It marks the latest development in the crisis plaguing Venezuela hours after Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, first lady Celia Flores, by US military forces during a dramatic weekend operation.





