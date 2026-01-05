Verdicts expected in Brigitte Macron cyberbullying case

Verdicts are expected to be delivered for eight men and two women in Paris on Monday morning in the case concerning the cyberbullying of French First Lady Brigitte Macron.



The defendants are accused of making numerous malicious statements about the gender of the president's wife as well as her age difference with Emmanuel Macron. Some of the remarks included allegations of paedophilia.



The defendants face up to two years in prison.



The case stems from a baseless conspiracy theory circulating on social media since Emmanuel Macron's election to the presidency in 2017, claiming that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman and was born male. The Macrons have previously taken legal action against such claims.



Among the defendants, aged between 41 and 60, are a conspiracy theorist well-known in France and a woman who presents herself as a medium and advertising specialist and whose X account has since been suspended. She is considered to have played a key role in spreading the rumour.

