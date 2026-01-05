News World Trump threatens Colombia after US attack on Venezuela

Trump threatens Colombia after US attack on Venezuela

President Donald Trump escalated rhetoric towards Colombia, describing the country as "very sick" and run by "a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States," in apparent reference to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

After the US attack on Venezuela, President Donald Trump on Sunday turned his rhetoric towards Colombia, issuing fresh threats.



Speaking to reporters, Trump described Colombia as "very sick" and said the country was run by "a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States."



"He's not going to be doing it very long," Trump said, without elaborating on what he meant.



Trump has previously launched repeated verbal attacks on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, but did not mention him by name during the exchange with journalists aboard a flight to Washington.



Asked by a reporter whether there would be a military operation against Colombia, Trump replied, "It sounds good to me."



The US launched strikes on targets in Venezuela early Saturday, captured President Nicolás Maduro and took him out of the country along with his wife. He is due to stand trial in New York on drug-related charges.



Colombia, a neighbouring country of Venezuela, is considered a major production hub for cocaine.









