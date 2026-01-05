GERMANYS WADEPHUL TO VISIT LITHUANIA, WITH UKRAINE FOCUS OF TALKS

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to visit Lithuania on Monday against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations over a ceasefire in Ukraine.



In Vilnius, the capital of the Baltic EU and NATO country, the conservative German politician plans to meet Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė and Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.



The talks will focus on supporting Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia almost four years ago, as well as close cooperation on NATO's eastern flank and in the fight against hybrid threats, a spokesman for the Foreign Office in Berlin said.



Together with his Lithuanian counterpart, Wadephul also plans to visit the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights in Vilnius. This is Wadephul's first foreign trip of the new year.



Hybrid threats are understood to include military, economic, intelligence and propaganda tools, which can also influence public opinion. State-directed cyberattacks are included among these.



Wadephul also intends to visit the the The 45th Panzer (Tank) Brigade, also known as the Lithuania Brigade, in Nemenčinė near Vilnius, which is intended to serve the enhanced protection of NATO's eastern flank.



Germany is committed, together with Lithuania, as an indispensable partner for a strong Ukraine and a resilient Europe, Wadephul stressed.



The 45th Panzer Brigade was formally commissioned in April 2025. It is expected to be fully operational as a combat unit by 2027, with a total strength of 4,800 soldiers and 200 civilian employees.

