Cuba says 32 of its combatants killed during US intervention in Venezuela

Cuba said Sunday that 32 of its combatants were killed during a US military operation that Washington described as a "large-scale strike," which resulted in the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced that Jan. 5 and 6 were declared national days of mourning, honoring the combatants who, he said, carried out their duties with honor and demonstrated "fierce resistance" reflecting Cuba's long-standing spirit of international solidarity.

The Cuban government said those killed were serving on official missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, deployed at the request of Venezuelan authorities as part of bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela also paid tribute to the fallen combatants, with the government in Caracas saying it "honors the 32 Cuban combatants who gave their lives in the fulfillment of their duty, in the context of cooperation and defense missions."

US President Donald Trump said earlier that a significant number of Cuban security personnel assigned to protect Maduro were killed during Saturday's raid.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived in New York late Saturday and are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. US authorities say the couple faces federal charges related to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.

Maduro has rejected the allegations, while Venezuelan officials have called for the immediate release of the couple, describing the operation as illegal and a violation of Venezuela's sovereignty.





