26 EU countries urge respect for international law after US military action in Venezuela

Twenty-six EU member states late Sunday called for calm and restraint, urging respect for international law after recent US military action in Venezuela.

"The European Union calls for calm and restraint by all actors, to avoid escalation and to ensure a peaceful solution to the crisis. The EU recalls that, under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be upheld," read a joint statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The statement, supported by 26 member states with the exception of Hungary, recalled UN Security Council members' "particular responsibility" to uphold the principles of international law "as a pillar of the international security architecture."

"The EU has repeatedly stated that (Venezuela's captured President) Nicolas Maduro lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected president and has advocated for a Venezuelan-led peaceful transition to democracy in the country, respectful of its sovereignty. The right of the Venezuelan people to determine their future must be respected," the statement noted.

It stressed the need to address and combat "transnational organised crime and drug trafficking" through sustained cooperation, "in full respect of international law and the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"We are in close contact with the United States, as well as regional and international partners to support and facilitate dialogue with all parties involved, leading to a negotiated, democratic, inclusive, and peaceful solution to the crisis, led by Venezuelans," the statement underscored.

It also urged respect for the Venezuelan people's will to "restore democracy and resolve the current crisis."

"All political prisoners currently detained in Venezuela must be unconditionally released. EU Member States' consular authorities are working in close coordination in order to protect the safety of EU citizens, including those illegally detained in Venezuela," it added.

The statement came after President Donald Trump said US military action on Venezuela resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, also pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

Maduro and Flores landed in New York late Saturday and are being held at a detention center in Brooklyn. They face US federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.

Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Venezuela's capital Caracas have called for the couple's release.





