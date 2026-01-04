Russia claims to have downed over 20 Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow

Russia claimed on Sunday that it shot down 24 Ukrainian drones flying toward the country's capital Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

"Emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell," he added.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 123 Ukrainian drones in overnight strikes and on Sunday morning, 11 of which were downed over Moscow and the surrounding region.