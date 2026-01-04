Rubio says US 'at war' against drug traffickers, not Venezuela

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the recent US military operation on Venezuela does not amount to a war against the country, arguing instead that Washington is targeting drug trafficking organizations.

"There's not a war," Rubio told NBC News when asked whether the US is now at war with Venezuela.

"We are at war against drug trafficking organizations. It's not a war against Venezuela."

His remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said US military action on Saturday resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

Trump accused Maduro of overseeing drug shipments into the US and holding power illegitimately through election fraud. Maduro, who is currently in custody at a New York detention facility pending drug charges, has rejected the allegations, and officials in Caracas have called for his release.

Critics of the administration rationale have pointed to Trump last year pardoning two people convicted of drug-related offenses -- Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and crypto mogul Ross Ulbricht -- as showing he is not really interested in fighting drug trafficking.

Rubio also said the US reserves the right to take strikes against boats that are said to be transporting drugs to US shores, a practice that has also drawn considerable controversy.

When asked if he is "running" Venezuela, Rubio said "people keep fixating on that," but that the US expects to see changes in Venezuela.

"The most immediate changes are the ones that are in the national interests of the United States," he said.

"We are not going to be able to allow in our hemisphere a country that becomes a crossroads for the activities of all of our adversaries around the world."

'THIS WAS NOT AN ACTION THAT REQUIRED CONGRESSIONAL APPROVAL'



Rubio also said that the US running Venezuela in the wake of the strikes means "running policy."

"We want Venezuela to move in a certain direction because not only do we think it's good for the people of Venezuela, it's in our national interest," he said.

When asked whether he is involved in that transition, Rubio said "obviously."

As top US diplomat and national security adviser, Rubio said: "I'm very involved in this. Well, of course. I mean, I think everyone knows, I'm pretty involved on politics in this hemisphere."

He stressed that the US does not have currently forces on the ground in Venezuela.

"No, we don't have US forces on the ground. Everyone knows where they were on the ground for about two hours when they went to capture Maduro," he added.

Several US Democratic lawmakers on Saturday slammed the Trump administration over launching military action without congressional authorization, calling it "illegal."

But Rubio shot back: "This was not an action that required congressional approval. In fact, it couldn't require congressional approval, because this was not an invasion. This is not an extended military operation. This is a very precise operation that involved a couple of hours of action."

Asked if the administration will seek congressional approval for any further action in Venezuela or the region, Rubio said: "We will seek congressional approval for actions that require congressional approval. Otherwise, they'll get congressional notification."

On Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Rubio said she is "fantastic."

"She's someone I've known for very long time ... The immediate reality is that unfortunately and sadly, but unfortunately, the vast majority of the opposition is no longer present inside of Venezuela ... We all wish to see a bright future for Venezuela and transition to democracy," he said.

Asked how soon elections will be held in Venezuela, Rubio said giving a date is "premature at this point."

"Elections? Well, look, this is a country that's been governed by this regime now for 14 or 15 years. The election should have happened a long time ago," he said.

Elections were held in 2024, but the US and other countries said the vote was stolen.





















