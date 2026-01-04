CHINAS TOP DIPLOMAT DECRIES US RAID ON VENEZUELA, PUSHES BACK AGAINST ANY COUNTRY ACTING AS WORLD POLICEMAN

China's top diplomat decries US raid on Venezuela, pushes back against any country acting as 'world policeman'

China's foreign minister on Sunday decried Washington's military intervention in Venezuela that captured its president, saying Beijing always opposes the use or threat of force and that no country can act as "world policeman," according to Chinese state-run media.

"China always opposes the use or threat of force, as well as any imposition of one country's will on another," said Wang Yi, in remarks on Saturday's US raid on Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife, who were taken out of the country by US forces to New York to face drug charges.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing, Xinhua News reported.

The current international landscape has "become increasingly volatile and complex, with unilateral bullying on the rise," said Wang, adding that the "sudden change of situation in Venezuela has drawn high attention from the international community."

Beijing earlier issued two separate statements on the US raid on Venezuela, expressing "shock" and "condemnation" as well as demanding that Washington immediately release Maduro and his wife.

"We never believe that any country can play the role of world policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim itself to be an international judge," said Wang, adding that the sovereignty and security of all countries must be fully respected and protected.

Venezuela early Saturday said the US attacked civilian and military installations in multiple states, and the Latin American nation subsequently declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the "large scale" strike, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country. He later said the US will "run" Venezuela until a safe transition is ensured, and fix its "broken" oil infrastructure.

Separately, Pakistan expressed "concern" over the evolving situation in Venezuela and said Islamabad attaches great importance to the well-being of the people of Venezuela.

"We urge the need for restraint and deescalation to end the crisis, and underscore the necessity for adherence to the principles of the UN Charter as well as international law to resolve all outstanding issues," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Islamabad said it is "closely monitoring" developments and remains engaged in ensuring the safety and security of members of the Pakistani community in Venezuela.