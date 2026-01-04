Demonstrators rally in Amsterdam against US military action in Venezuela

A protest was held on Sunday in Amsterdam against the US military intervention in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of the country to face drug trafficking charges.

The demonstration, organized by various groups, took place in front of the US Consulate General in Amsterdam and drew hundreds of participants.

Speakers at the rally criticized both the US military action in Venezuela and the Dutch government's position on the issue. Protesters waved Venezuelan flags and carried placards reading "Hands off Venezuela," "Stop US imperialism," "No blood for oil," and "Trump terrorist."

The demonstrators also chanted slogans including "Their struggle is our struggle, international solidarity," "Long live Venezuela," "US terrorist," and "Yankee, go home," referring to US President Donald Trump.

Sjoerd de Groot, president of the Dutch Anti-Fascist Former Resistance Fighters Association (AFVN), told Anadolu that protesters had gathered to oppose the US intervention.

"What the United States has done is a clear violation of Venezuela's sovereignty and international law," he said.

De Groot said the Netherlands and other European Union countries should clearly express solidarity with Venezuela, adding that the issue went beyond one country. "This is about international law, the right to self-determination and the principles of democracy. Every civilized country should oppose this," he said, calling on people to urge their governments to take a stand.

During the demonstration, a large number of police officers were deployed around the consulate, implementing extensive security measures.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military action resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. He declared the US will "run" Venezuela until a "safe" transition is ensured, and fix its "broken" oil infrastructure.

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and expressed readiness for talks.