US Embassy in Colombia warns Americans not to travel to Venezuela

The US Embassy in Bogota on Saturday warned US citizens "not to travel to Venezuela" and urged those already there to shelter in place.

The travel advisory came as US President Donald Trump said that Washington "successfully" carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, claiming that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country.

The embassy said Venezuela remains under the highest travel advisory level — Level 4: Do Not Travel — citing severe risks to Americans, "including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure."

The travel advisory strongly encouraged all US citizens in Venezuela to "depart immediately."

"In March 2019, the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from U.S. Embassy Caracas and suspended operations. All consular services, routine and emergency, remain suspended. The U.S. government has no ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Venezuela," it noted.

Earlier, multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela's capital amid rising tensions with the US. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick smoke rising from several locations in the city, and air-raid sirens could be heard.

Trump said: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."



