TRUMP: MADUROS VICE PRESIDENT WANTS TO COOPERATE WITH US

Following the ousting of Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. administration has expressed its intention to work with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to navigate the country's leadership transition.

The US administration wants to work with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez following the ousting of the country's leader Nicolás Maduro.



"Just had a conversation with her, and she's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela Great Again, very simple," US President Donald Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.



According to the Venezuelan constitution, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez would take over the government duties in the event of the leader's absence until new elections are held.



As foreign minister between 2014 and 2017, Rodríguez shaped the confrontational course against the United States, which she continued as vice president.



In his press conference, Trump also announced that the US intended to take over leadership in Venezuela on an interim basis.



"She had a long conversation with [US Secretary of State] Marco [Rubio] and she said, 'We'll do whatever you need,' ... I think she was quite gracious, but she really doesn't have a choice."











