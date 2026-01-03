UAE says its forces returned from Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Friday evening that it has completed the return of its forces from Yemen, implementing a previously declared decision to end the remaining counterterrorism mission in the country.

A Defense Ministry statement said that all Emirati military personnel have returned from Yemen, in coordination with relevant partners.

It said the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen was of its own free will, "in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel, and in coordination with the concerned partners."

The decision comes as Yemeni government forces regained control of several key military positions in the eastern province of Hadhramaut on Friday as fighters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) withdrew from major sites.

The UAE move came following a rift with Saudi Arabia, which accused Abu Dhabi of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. The UAE denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.

The UAE has been a member of the Saudi-led Arab coalition since 2015 "in support of legitimacy in Yemen, to back international efforts to combat terrorist organizations, and to help achieve security and stability in the brotherly country of Yemen," it added.



