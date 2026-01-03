TRUMPS MILITARY ACTION IN VENEZUELA ILLEGAL, SAY US DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS

Several US Democratic lawmakers slammed President Donald Trump on Saturday following confirmation that American military operations were carried out in Venezuela, calling the action "illegal."

"Second unjustified war in my life time. This war is illegal, it's embarrassing that we went from the world cop to the world bully in less than one year. There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela," Sen. Ruben Gallego said on US social media company X.

His remarks came after Trump said early Saturday that the US "successfully" carried out a "large scale strike" against Venezuela, and that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

Rep. Jim McGovern echoed the concerns, emphasizing the lack of congressional approval and public support for military action.

He questioned the administration's budget priorities, contrasting the cost of military operations with domestic needs.

"Without authorization from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela. He says we don't have enough money for healthcare for Americans—but somehow we have unlimited funds for war??" McGovern said on X.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury said the White House's confirmation of military operations underscored what she called a clear violation of constitutional limits on presidential power. She urged Congress to respond immediately.

"The White House is confirming U.S. military operations in Venezuela tonight. Let us be clear: these strikes are illegal. The President does not have the authority to declare war or undertake large-scale military operations without Congress. Congress must act to rein him in. Immediately," Stansbury said on X.

The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines and drones to what the administration claims the force is there to combat criminal cartels and drug trafficking.

Last month, bipartisan lawmakers introduced a war powers resolution aimed at preventing the Trump administration from engaging in military hostilities in or against Venezuela without explicit congressional authorization.



