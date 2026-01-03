Saudi Arabia backs Yemeni president’s call for Riyadh talks

Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed a request by Rashad al-Alimi, president of Yemen's internationally recognized government, for a comprehensive conference to discuss "just solutions" to the southern Yemen issue.

In a statement released on US social media company X, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said its response to al-Alimi's request is based on the earlier statements, "which affirmed that it is a just cause that has historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to resolve it is through dialogue within the framework of a comprehensive political solution in Yemen."

"Building on the close relation between the two brotherly countries and what shared interests require under the current circumstances," the ministry said Riyadh welcomes the request, and urged all southern factions to "actively" take part in the conference to formulate a comprehensive framework for "just solutions" addressing the southern cause and "the legitimate aspirations of the southern people."

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen's territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the same day of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The STC says successive Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.