France says transition in Venezuela must respect will of its people

A transition in Venezuela following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro must be peaceful and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people, said France's president on Saturday.

"The upcoming transition must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people," Emmanuel Macron wrote on the US social media company X, accusing Maduro of "trampling on fundamental freedoms."

Saying that Maduro "gravely undermined" the dignity of his own people," he added that the Venezuelan people can only rejoice after Maduro's capture by the US.

Macron said he hopes opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia swiftly ensures this transition.

"I am currently exchanging with our partners in the region. France is fully mobilized and vigilant, including to ensure the safety of its nationals during these uncertain times," he added.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed a "large scale" strike, adding that President Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the country."

The attacks came after months of growing US pressure on Maduro, who Washington accuses of being involved in drug trafficking. The Venezuelan leader had denied the claims and voiced readiness for talks.