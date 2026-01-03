EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday called for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela, saying "under all circumstances" principles of international law must be respected.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," Kaja Kallas said in a post on US social media platform X.

Reiterating the EU's position regarding the need for transition in Venezuela, she said: "The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition."

"Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint," she urged.

She noted that the safety of EU citizens in the country is "top priority."

Earlier, Venezuela's government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states, and declared ‌a national ‌emergency.

Trump confirmed conducting a "large scale" strike on his social media platform Truth Social, saying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country.

The attacks came after months of tension with the US, which accused Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro denied being a cartel leader and had expressed readiness to hold talks.



