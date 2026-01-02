FBI says it thwarted potential New Year’s Eve terror attack

The FBI said Friday that it had thwarted a potential terror attack planned for New Year's Eve in the US state of North Carolina.

"The FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the agency said in a post on X, without sharing further details.

The suspect, Christian Sturdivant, is an 18-year-old resident of Mint Hill, FBI officials said at a news conference, adding that he had been planning the attack for about a year in support of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group.

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group, the officials added.

The officials told reporters that Sturdivant discussed plans with undercover officers, including an undercover agent with the New York Police Department and an undercover FBI agent, to attack a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in the North Carolina town.

A search of his home uncovered hammers, knives and written notes detailing the planned attack.

"Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on US social media company X.