ERDOĞAN: NETANYAHUS ACTIONS WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, answering questions from journalists after Friday prayers in Istanbul, said, "As we enter the new year, we all witnessed a historic moment on the Galata Bridge.

This shows that Palestine is not alone. Palestine is our heart and soul, and the hostility of Israel will not go unpunished."

Emphasizing that Türkiye has not abandoned Gaza and Palestine, President Erdoğan continued:



"From now on, neither Gaza nor Palestine will be left alone. We, as Türkiye and the Islamic world, will continue to show our solidarity with the people of Palestine and Gaza with all our might. We are entering 2026 much stronger. Especially, the actions of this pharaoh called Netanyahu will not go unpunished. He has incurred the curses of many, from the young to the old.

The cries of those children will not go unpunished. The state of those children, seen on TV screens living in conditions like wind, rain, and mud, nothing like a proper shelter, their cries will not go unpunished by Netanyahu.

We are doing what we can. We want to send containers but he does not allow it. His permission is needed. We have the containers. With these, we could have saved our Palestinian, Gazan brothers and sisters from living in tents, but we cannot. Sooner or later, God willing, we will rescue these oppressed people from their plight."