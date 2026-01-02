Data shows rise in racial, religious hate crime on UK public transport

Racial and religious hate crimes on public transport across the UK have increased in recent years, with police data showing more than 3,200 racially motivated offenses recorded in 2024-25, according to figures released Friday.

Data from the British Transport Police shows racial hate crimes recorded across England, Wales, and Scotland rose from 2,827 cases in 2019-20 to 3,258 in 2024-25, reflecting a steady upward trend on rail and bus networks.

Police forces have also reported a rise in religious hate crimes, particularly targeting Muslims in England and Wales. At the same time, Scotland has seen a sharp increase in racially motivated offenses over the same period.

According to data obtained by The Guardian, the number of religious hate crime cases recorded by the British Transport Police increased from 343 in 2019-20 to 419 in 2023-24, before falling slightly to 372 in 2024-25.

Akeela Ahmed, chief executive of the British Muslim Trust, said the figures reflect reports her organization has been receiving from across the country and urged authorities "to take urgent and meaningful action."

"For visible Muslims in particular, the top deck of a bus or a half-empty train carriage can mean threatening behaviour, verbal abuse, or even violent attack simply because of their faith," Ahmed said.

She said incidents reported on public transport are among the most complex and distressing cases her group handles.

Ahmed added it was alarming that a significant number of reported assaults, both verbal and physical, have involved children travelling to and from school, warning that limited CCTV coverage on buses and at stops allows perpetrators to escape accountability.

"Abuse, intimidation and violence-especially that which is motivated by hate-will never be tolerated, and we have acted swiftly and decisively when we receive reports of hate crimes on the rail network," a British Transport Police spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.