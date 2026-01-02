Yemen’s STC leader announces 2-year ‘transitional phase,’ southern ‘referendum’

The head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a two-year "transitional phase" that would include dialogue with parties in northern Yemen under UN supervision and a "referendum" on the future of the south.

Aidrous al-Zubaidi said in a televised speech that the transition would feature a "popular referendum," to be held "under the supervision of the United Nations," on what he described as the right of the "people of the south to self-determination."

He said the proposed phase aims to "avoid conflict and ensure a safe political path that preserves the rights of the south and spares the region the high cost" of renewed fighting.

Al-Zubaidi did not provide details on the structure of the transitional authority, the timeline for talks with northern parties, or the practical arrangements for the referendum.

There was no immediate confirmation of international support for the plan.

No support was given by the UN to the proposed plan.

His comments follow Saudi-led coalition strikes on STC forces in the eastern province of Hadhramaut as government-allied forces took control of a key military camp following clashes with STC fighters.