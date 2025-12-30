Latvia completes construction of fence along Russian border

Latvia has completed the construction of a fence along its border with Russia, completing a key element of its external security infrastructure aimed at strengthening protection of the country's eastern frontier and the EU's external border, Latvia's State Property Agency (VNI) announced on Tuesday.

In total, around 280 kilometers (174 miles) of fencing have been installed along the Latvia-Russia border, forming a continuous physical barrier in areas where construction was technically feasible, according to a VNI press release.

Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis said the completion of the fence along Latvia's eastern border with both Russia and Belarus represents a "significant" step in strengthening national and regional security.

"The physical fence along Latvia's eastern border with both Russia and Belarus has been completed. This is a major investment in Latvia's security and provides critical support to the State Border Guard, which continues to counter organized illegal migration pressure supported by aggressive neighboring states," Kozlovskis said.

He added that work is continuing to equip the border with smart surveillance technologies, with the aim of establishing one of the most advanced border protection systems along the EU's eastern frontier.

Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens said the infrastructure enhances the operational capabilities of the State Border Guard and improves the protection of both Latvia's and the EU's external border.



