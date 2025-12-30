Polish premier signals US readiness to deploy troops to Ukraine

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the US is ready for a possible deployment of its troops to Ukraine as part of postwar security guarantees.

Washington's security guarantees for Kyiv after a peace deal is reached could "include the presence of American troops along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia," Tusk told a government meeting after leaders from Europe and Canada held talks, according to broadcaster TVP World.

"These fairly unambiguous declarations have appeared for the first time. We will see how consistent our partners on the other side of the Atlantic will be," Tusk said.

He noted that "peace is on the horizon" for the "coming weeks."

"There is no doubt that things have happened that give grounds for hope that this war can end, and quite quickly, but it is still a hope, far from 100% certain," he underscored.

Tusk further stressed that Kyiv may still need to compromise on territorial issues, underlining that any such decision would require the consent of the Ukrainian people.

It is "obvious that this possible consent must be conditional on real, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine after the possible conclusion of peace," he added.