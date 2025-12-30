Pentagon awards Boeing $8.6B contract for F-15 jets for Israel

The Boeing Company was given an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Program, the Pentagon said Monday.

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," it said in a statement.

Work on the program will be performed in the US state of Missouri and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2035, according to the Pentagon.

The announcement came after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the state of Florida, where Netanyahu also held closed-door talks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.